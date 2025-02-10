Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

