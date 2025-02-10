Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day moving average of $172.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

