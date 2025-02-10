Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

