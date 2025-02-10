Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.03 and its 200 day moving average is $393.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

