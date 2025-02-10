Robinson Value Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 213,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

