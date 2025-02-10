Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 11,448 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.83 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

