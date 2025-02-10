RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in RTX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in RTX by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

