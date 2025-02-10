Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.65 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

