Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,645,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,591,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 425,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after buying an additional 248,793 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,041.1% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 255,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,645,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.61 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

