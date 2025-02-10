Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $101.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

