Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.31. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,613,747.74. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $583,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

