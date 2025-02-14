StockNews.com Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ENI by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 146,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $14,233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 503,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
