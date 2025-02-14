Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Brookfield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.