The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.