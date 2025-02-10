Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,888 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $190,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

ZTS stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

