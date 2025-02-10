Essex LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $418.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

