ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £941,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.