Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 1900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

Currency Exchange International Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

