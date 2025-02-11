Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.86 and last traded at $131.20. Approximately 373,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 508,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,035,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

