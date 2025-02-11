Ecolab Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results** **

**

Ecolab Inc., a leading provider of water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions, reported its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The company detailed its financial performance in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the report, Ecolab highlighted a solid organic sales growth of 4% during the fourth quarter. The company reported a 2% increase in total sales, driven by a combination of volume and pricing growth. The Industrial and Healthcare & Life Sciences segments experienced accelerated organic growth, with noticeable improvements in areas such as Water, Food & Beverage, and Paper.

Ecolab’s reported operating income for the fourth quarter was $582.8 million, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.81, reflecting a 17% increase compared to the previous year. These results were attributed to robust organic sales growth and a strong operating income margin expansion.

Looking ahead to 2025, Ecolab is optimistic about its performance expectations. The company forecasts adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 for the full year, with a projected growth of 12% to 15% compared to the previous year. The outlook includes some unfavorable impacts on earnings growth from currency translation.

Ecolab anticipates a strong first quarter in 2025, expecting adjusted diluted EPS in the $1.47 to $1.53 range, representing a 10% to 14% increase from the same period last year. The company remains focused on leveraging its innovative technologies and services as it navigates evolving market trends and demand uncertainties.

The financial statements and additional details regarding Ecolab’s quarterly results can be accessed through the company’s website. Ecolab continues to emphasize its commitment to delivering sustainable solutions and addressing the evolving needs of its customers across various industries.

