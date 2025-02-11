Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Coca-Cola, Merck & Co., Inc., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that pays a portion of its profits back to shareholders in the form of cash payments, called dividends. These stocks are popular among investors seeking regular income from their investments, as the dividends are typically distributed quarterly or on a regular schedule. Companies that consistently pay dividends are often seen as stable and financially sound. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 92,153,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,950,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 21,262,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $290.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.83. 12,325,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,840,405. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 35,587,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,628,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04.

