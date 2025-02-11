Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.62. 1,042,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,469,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.12 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

