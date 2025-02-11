MARA Holdings, Inc. Postpones Special Meeting of Stockholders

On February 10, 2025, MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announced the delay of its Special Meeting of Stockholders until Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Originally slated for February 11, 2025, the meeting was rescheduled to February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST. The postponement, detailed in a press release, is intended to allow more time for stockholders to participate in the meeting.

The recommendation from the Company’s Board of Directors is for stockholders to vote in favor of the proposals outlined in the proxy statement for the Special Meeting. Stockholders who have already cast their votes do not need to take any additional action unless they wish to revise their prior proxy or voting instructions. Votes that have been submitted will be considered at the rescheduled Special Meeting.

The Company emphasized the importance of stockholders participating in the voting process ahead of the postponed Special Meeting. The record date for the meeting remains unchanged, set on January 17, 2025.

Additional information related to the Special Meeting, including any updates or conflicts with the Proxy Statement issued on January 21, 2025, can be found on the SEC’s website or MARA’s corporate website.

MARA, a prominent player in digital asset compute, operates to foster a sustainable and inclusive future. By leveraging innovative technologies, the company aims to transform energy systems and create economic value from clean or underutilized energy sources.

Forward-looking statements made by MARA highlight expectations and plans for future initiatives. While these statements provide insight into the company’s strategies, actual results may differ due to several factors outlined in MARA’s SEC filings.

For further details or queries, MARA can be reached at 800-804-1690 or via email at [email protected].

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

