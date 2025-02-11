CAP Partners LLC Buys 72,352 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,352 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,664 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

