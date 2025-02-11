Balentine LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

