New Republic Capital LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Republic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.