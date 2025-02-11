Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,432,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,161 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 13.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 432,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 208,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

