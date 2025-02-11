ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Announces Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

