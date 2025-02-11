Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 173 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

