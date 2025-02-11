Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after purchasing an additional 669,944 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,752,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

