Edmp Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

SJM opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

