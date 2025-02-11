Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %
Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
