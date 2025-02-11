INmune Bio Inc. Discloses New Investor and Webinar PresentationsOn February 10, 2025, INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) submitted an 8-K form to the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing that the company had developed an Investor Presentation an

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read INmune Bio’s 8K filing here.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
