Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Feb 11th, 2025

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.940-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

KO stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

