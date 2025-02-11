Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Announces Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 109.80%.

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 978.80 ($12.10) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 936.98 ($11.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.70, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,040.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,135.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.69) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.67) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.35).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

