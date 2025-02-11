1,725 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

