Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $480.65 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $314.84 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

