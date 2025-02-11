Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Curbline Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.
Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Curbline Properties Company Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
