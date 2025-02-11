Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Curbline Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.970-1.010 EPS.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURB shares. Compass Point started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

