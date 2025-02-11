Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Barclays lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.