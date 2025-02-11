Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,913.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,947.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4,466.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.