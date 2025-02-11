Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 91,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $199.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

