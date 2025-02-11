Financial Comparison: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) and Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Everus has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Everus.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and Everus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.58 $123.18 million N/A N/A Everus $2.85 billion 1.22 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Everus has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes beats Everus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

