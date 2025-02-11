Top Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – February 10th

BigBear.ai, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, AST SpaceMobile, Oklo, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Rigetti Computing, and Semtech are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks represent companies that are larger and more established than small cap stocks but are still considered to have strong growth potential and a level of risk between large cap and small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 173,495,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 60,598,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,224,230. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

ASTS traded up $4.66 on Monday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,495,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,405. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,221,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 55,925,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,408,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Semtech (SMTC)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

SMTC traded down $17.48 on Monday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,519,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Semtech has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $79.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Read More