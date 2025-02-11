Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Releases Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

JFBC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

