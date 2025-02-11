Checkit (LON:CKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.26 ($0.19), with a volume of 919754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.36.

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

