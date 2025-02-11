Reviewing Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Opera 39.22% 19.22% 17.43%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Opera $447.82 million 4.20 $153.30 million $1.97 10.79

This table compares Astea International and Opera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astea International and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astea International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Opera 0 0 5 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Astea International.

Summary

Opera beats Astea International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

