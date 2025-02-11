Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 40% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) dropped 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 914,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 196,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

