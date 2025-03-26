Aviso Wealth Management Sells 57,553 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Aviso Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,553 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,652,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after buying an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 396,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 205,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 659,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.3 %

GT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

