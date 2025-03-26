Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alkami Technology worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Stephens raised Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $3,343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,904.63. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934 in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

