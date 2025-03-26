New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. New Star Investment Trust had a net margin of 92.75% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

New Star Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of New Star Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 113.55 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.46. The company has a market capitalization of £86.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.30. New Star Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 97.42 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.94).

New Star Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

